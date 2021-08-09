Bigg Boss OTT: Will Ridhima Pandit's television popularity make her win the show?

Bigg Boss OTT is finally here. Yes, we all have been waiting for this day since a long time. Bigg Boss is here with its exclusive OTT version which will have double the masala and entertainment. Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT and this year our favourite Rajni bahu will be a part of the show. We are talking about Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth actress Ridhima Pandit. Today, we tell you how Ridhima Pandit can be a tough competition to many others. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT GRAND PREMIERE: BREAKING! Karan Johar confirms Shamita Shetty is entering the house

Television's popular face

Ridhima Pandit is known for her performance in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. She played the role of Rajni, a super humanoid robot. The actress garnered immense popularity post this show and was loved for her amazing performance. Post that Ridhima has been a part of few more TV serials and reality shows. People know her as Rajni and she has a massive fan following. Her popularity amongst the TV audience can be her strong point.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9's second runner-up

Ridhima Pandit was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and she emerged as the second runner-up. In the show, we have seen how mentally and physically Ridhima is super-fit. She was Rohit Shetty's favourite contestant and did her stunts really well. Her mental and physical fitness can definitely of great help to her in Bigg Boss OTT.

Stylish and gorgeous

Well, who isn't a fan of her looks? Ridhima Pandit is no less than a diva and her fashion choices have always been perfect. We have all seen her Instagram pictures and videos. She is super-stylish and gorgeous. Looks and dressing styles have always been an important part of Bigg Boss.

Full of humour

We have all seen Ridhima Pandit doing comedy on television. She has been a part of Khatra Khatra Khatra and we love her sense of humour. She has a good comic timing and such a person is definitely needed in a house like Bigg Boss.

Fun-loving girl

Ridhima Pandit is a happy and fun-loving girl. We have seen it in reality shows and also through her social media page one comes to know of it. A happy person is needed in Bigg Boss for sure.