Bigg Boss OTT: Will Urfi Javed become Nikki Tamboli of the show?

In the latest season of Bigg Boss, we saw contestants with contrasting personalities participating in the show. While some are bold and outspoken, some have the image of being very shy and keeping low profile. Talking about one of the contestants, Urfi Javed, who is a model and television actress by profession, promises to be the Nikki Tamboli of this season as apart from her hot looks and charming personality, she has an X-factor, which can attract the viewers. Also Read - Fashion Poll: Rubina Dilaik or Jennifer Winget – who do you think looks best in this floral power suit? VOTE NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urfi (@urf7i)

Claim to fame Also Read - TV actress Shagufta Ali in a major financial crunch because of bad health and no work; sells off car and jewelry for survival

Despite being a television actress she is not one of the popular names of the telly world. She started her TV career with Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, where she portrayed the character of Avni Pant. Later she played Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini followed by Star Plus' Meri Durga, where she played the character of Aarti. She also played character roles in popular soap operas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Also Read - Jennifer Winget's desi avatar complete with a bindi is a reminder of her Bepannaah beauty - view pics

Early life and struggle

In one of the interviews, the actress revealed that she and her family had faced severe financial crisis in their initial years Urfi along with sisters started looking for jobs for the monetary support. She also revealed that her father remarried and left them, which was a blessing in disguise for her family. When asked about getting stereotyped into portraying negative characters on TV, Urfi responded that somehow casting directors feels she doesn't have a cute face to play lead roles and that's why she ended up getting parallel leads.

After witnessing these kind struggle in her life, we are sure that Urfi must have mastered how to deal with tricky situations in the Bigg Boss house. So, do you think she can become a popular face post this show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.