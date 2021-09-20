Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on being part of Bigg Boss 15; says, 'I am scared of Salman Khan'

Bigg Boss OTT has finally found its winner. Divya Agarwal has taken home the trophy. As predicted by some it looks like she is not a sure shot for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. The lady also confirmed the same to The Times Of India. She has said that she is now spending time with her family, and resting. As we know that Bigg Boss is a very exhausting show physically and mentally. She also said that she would take up Bigg Boss 15 as she is in the zone but revealed that she is scared of Salman Khan as a host. She was quoted as saying to The Times Of India, "I haven’t got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is on a relax mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don’t mind doing Bigg Boss 15." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on mending differences with Shamita Shetty; says, 'I would like to see that effort from her'

Divya Agarwal has been to the Bigg Boss house before. Everyone will remember how Priyank Sharma was left in tears after Divya Agarwal went in and announced that she was ending their relationship. During Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma fell in love with Benafsha Soonawalla. Divya saw that from outside and was distraught. It looks like the top five from Bigg Boss OTT will make it to Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal has already confirmed his place on Bigg Boss 15 by taking the suitcase. On Bigg Boss OTT, Varun Sood came on the family special episode to uplift her mood.

She told the publication, "Varun has always been very supportive and when I came out, I got to know how much he has been supporting me. Even when he came on the show for a few minutes, he spoke such nice things that it boosted my confidence level to another height. I got confident that my family and friends are feeling proud of me outside with the way I am playing the game."