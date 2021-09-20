Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on mending differences with Shamita Shetty; says, 'I would like to see that effort from her'

As expected, Divya Agarwal has won Bigg Boss OTT. The young lady who has been on reality shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies took home the trophy and will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 15. One of the highlights of Bigg Boss OTT was the equation between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. They started off as besties but things changed after Karan Johar pointed out how it looked like Shamita Shetty was kind of getting swayed by her. This led to the end of the friendship. After her exit, Divya Agarwal was asked if she had to spoken to Shamita. She said that she would prefer if Shamita Shetty called her first. Divya Agarwal said she is a kind of person who forgives but does not forget if she feels she has been wronged. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Manav Gohil and Mohsin Khan break their silence on being a part of Salman Khan's controversial reality show

She told ETimes, "I haven't spoken to Shamita until now. After the show ended yesterday, we all are tired and resting. No one has got enough time to do other things. But I will not contact her first. I genuinely want Shamita to contact me first and I want to see how she approaches me. Because throughout the show her approach towards me was full of misunderstandings. So I would like to see that effort from her end and want to know her in real life. Because many things happen in that house and I kind of forgive but I don't forget."

Divya Agarwal said that it was her life's experiences that helped her win the show. She said that her beau Varun Sood and his family came down from Delhi as they were confident of her win. Now, she is all set for Bigg Boss 15. The lady is scared of Salman Khan though she did not hesitate from speaking in front of Karan Johar. Well, her fan following has surely grown after this!