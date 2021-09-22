Divya Agarwal has had a heated exchange with on Bigg Boss OTT's first Weekend Ka Vaar itself. The filmmaker had asked Divya to maintain the line between them reminding her that he was the host and she was a contestant on the controversial reality show. Divya has now opened up about her war of words with KJo and whether she was afraid that it would affect her film prospects. Also Read - WHAT! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal to star in Salaar with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan? Read deets

"I am confident that as an artist, I will never starve to death. Acting is my profession and I am passionate about it. But it is not necessary that I can showcase my passion only in a Karan Johar film," Divya told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

She further added, "I have nothing to do with how much my passion resonates with people, whether it is a hit or flop. I am doing what I want to. It doesn't matter if it is a Karan Johar film or a regional film or a short film. If I have to get a film by impressing someone, the audience can see everything. They will criticise me if I can't act, no matter how many films I get."

During her stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya was seen speaking to Moose Jattana about Karan Johar for making baseless allegations against her. She had said that Karan has said a few things about her because of which she is suffering in the house. She added that she will speak up for things that were being portrayed wrong about her irrespective of who is standing in front of her.

Right from the start of Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks, Divya kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with , who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Divya took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh, the Bigg Boss trophy and won a place, along with the other four finalists, in Bigg Boss hosted by , opening shortly on the television channel Colors. Shamita was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhat. Pratik Sehajpal took the briefcase, offered by Karan on the finale night, that made him the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.