Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal REVEALS her wedding plans with beau Varun Sood [Exclusive]

Divya Agarwal created history as she won the first season Bigg Boss OTT. We have all loved Bigg Boss but this time it was on an OTT platform and this version turned out to be a huge hit. We saw the contestants 24hrs live and it was an amazing show. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat were the finalists of the show. While Pratik walked out with the ticket to Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat was declared as the first runner-up and Shamita was announced as the second runner-up. Raqesh Bapat secured the fourth place.

Divya's win came as a treat for all her fans. She was the only player who survived in this game of connections without a connection. However, her real life connection has been super strong. We saw how Divya was emotional when beau Varun Sood came in the house to support her. Divya and Varun have been together in Ace Of Space where they realised their love for each other. Since then, we are all gushing over their adorable bond. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Divya Agarwal spoke about her wedding plans with Varun Sood. Divya said, "Marriage is a big responsibility and we both understand that thing well. Not running away from that question, no not at all but marriage will happen soon once we plan our life. It is a responsible commitment and we have to take into consideration our families, our careers. We have not taken any such decision as of now but whenever it will happen dhanke ki chot pe hoga and everybody will be happy with it."

She also spoke about meeting Varun after a long time as he had been to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and after he returned Divya got locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Divya shared, "Yes, it was a long wait but distance can never come in between me and Varun because hum ziddi hai aur ek dusre ko chodke nahi jayenge. But aise shows ke vajah se hum dur jaate hai aur alag hote hai kuch waqt ke liye but that distance is also important in a relationship. I think after coming back Varun has proved his side and he has been doing well and supporting my family ever since I was locked inside the house. My family is praising him for being there for them. I think that is a great thing to feel that even if you are not there your partner is supporting you in some or the other way. It's a great achievement in our relationship also. A little distance between two people is good."