Right from the first 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw fans slamming host and filmmaker for being biased towards . While Divya Agarwal's friends from the fraternity also bashed KJo for unnecessary taking the side of actress, now contestants Milind Gaba and Zeeshan Khan said the same thing about the filmmaker in the latest episode.

During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar had called Zeeshan Khan a 'misogynist' after he told Akshara Singh to stay in boundaries and said "Your justification is not worth buying at all. This is the most misogynistic remark I have heard recently and I have heard a lot of remarks coming out of a man's mouth. Let me tell you, this remark of yours reeks of misogyny and chauvinism." He added, "I am all about equality but at heart, I am a feminist. So when I hear these things, it really, really gets to me. I get very angry because men in this country are 'entitlement ki dukaan' and I don't subscribe to that shop."

Zeeshan opened up about this and said, "I was termed a misogynist because of that once sentence and the 1000 sentences that were thrown at me by Akshara went unnoticed." Milind also shared his opinion about the host and said, "You spoke about her daayra (limits) and he (Karan Johar) asked about every female contestant's perception, but he never spoke to any of the boys, why?" He further said, "I found him biased." So, do you think KJo give a reply to Milind and Zeeshan for their latest comments on his? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.