After housemates collectively eliminated and Raqesh Bapat from the race of becoming the Boss Man and Boss Lady, it was now time for other connections to prove their worth to don the hat of the new captains in the Bigg Boss OTT house. And once again Pratik Sehajpal has got into a brawl, but this time, it's physical and violent.

During the BB Factory task, when things didn't go as planned, Zeeshan Khan charged at Pratik with full force, because of which the latter lost his cool. Pratik then pushed Zeeshan with force that made the latter even more aggressive. The two were seen pushing and shoving each other while Nishant and other housemates were trying to avoid the situation.

In the promos, Pratik can be seen smashing and destroying Bigg Boss property which were supposed to be used for the task. Zeeshan was then trying to protect his table and while doing so, they got into a verbal spat which got translated into a physical fight.

On the other hand, viewers have been loving Pratik's action inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. He has become the most loved contestants and viewers are even saying that Pratik is running the show.

Yaar !! Why's #NehaBhasin and #ShamitaShetty treating their connections as their Husband ? "Jis se bolun us se baat karo. Jo mujhe pasand nahi us se baat mat karo" ?? And Boys too are happily obeying them jaise inki wife ?#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, at the end of the task, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan have turned out to be victorious. They have now become the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.