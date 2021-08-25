In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss has ousted Zeeshan Khan for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal while performing a task. It so happened that Pratik and Zeeshan got into a heated argument during the Red Flag task. Their argument soon turned more bitter and Zeeshan started pushing Pratik with force. The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for going out of control. However, Zeeshan's sudden eviction hasn't gone down well with the viewers who have been venting out their anger calling the decision unfair. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana, Pratik Sehjpal-Neha Bhasin: which connection do you feel is in love? – VOTE NOW

While some were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first, some questioned Bigg Boss' intentions while recalling the time when Sidharth Shukla had pushed Asim Riaz and wasn't asked to leave. Many people showed their concern for Divya Agarwal who has now lost her connection in the house. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more

Take a look.

Unfair decision by @BiggBoss ..... Targeting #DivyaAgarwal in all the way they can . Worst decision ever . #ZeeshanKhan didn't deserve this . Property damage and other things r great according to they which pratik did . — Rubina Rocks (@rubina_star) August 25, 2021

#ZeeshanKhan evicted blindfoldedly by #bigboss that he broke a rule,

Guys, Makers are trying their level best to break D's heart and to put her alone? She is crying.....#DivyaAgarwal #WeStandByDivya #QueenAgarwal — divya.the.model (Sherni Agarwal) (@ModelDivya) August 25, 2021

Did he evict sidarth shukla?? Did they evict in the all seasons??#ZeeshanKhan was a good player ?#BiggBossOTT — tanu (@tanu_jitin2305) August 25, 2021

#BiggBoss is definitely biased towards #PratikSehajpal They conveniently forgot all the physical pushes by Pratik and was waiting to #ZeeshanKhan retaliate so that they can evict him. UNFAIR!#BiggBossOTT — Khabri ? (@real_khabri_1) August 25, 2021

Shocking :#ZeeshanKhan is evicted from #BiggBossOTT house Sidharth Shukla has pushed #AsimRiaz much much harder but he escaped Different rules for different person @BiggBoss ???? — Suraj♡ᴾᴿᴬʸ ᶠᴼᴿ ᴬᶠᴳᴬᴺ (@RockstarJaddu) August 25, 2021

