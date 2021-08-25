In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss has ousted Zeeshan Khan for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal while performing a task. It so happened that Pratik and Zeeshan got into a heated argument during the Red Flag task. Their argument soon turned more bitter and Zeeshan started pushing Pratik with force. The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for going out of control. However, Zeeshan's sudden eviction hasn't gone down well with the viewers who have been venting out their anger calling the decision unfair. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana, Pratik Sehjpal-Neha Bhasin: which connection do you feel is in love? – VOTE NOW
While some were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first, some questioned Bigg Boss' intentions while recalling the time when Sidharth Shukla had pushed Asim Riaz and wasn't asked to leave. Many people showed their concern for Divya Agarwal who has now lost her connection in the house. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Welcome to the Blumhouse teaser screams scary, Nithiin's Maestro to release on Disney+ Hotstar and more
