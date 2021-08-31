Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan reacts on Divya Agarwal being isolated by the housemates; says, 'No one can corner her' [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT saw the exit of Zeeshan Khan rather early. He had a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal which led to him being told to leave the house on charges of hinsa. In the first week, we saw that Zeeshan Khan and Urfi Javed built a strong connection on the show. But Urfi Javed was out rather early, and she blamed Zeeshan for the same. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife, Zeeshan Khan said, "I don’t blame my failures on anyone and I think she should stop doing the same." In fact, Urfi Javed went as far as to say that she got peace of mind after Zeeshan Khan was told to leave the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 23, August 31, Live Updates: Shamita, Akshara, Millind, Nishant and Divya are nominated for eliminations

On the show, Zeeshan Khan had made Urfi Javed his connection. Their friendship was liked by many fans. But he dumped her to make a connection with Divya Agarwal. This led to Urfi being nominated and ousted from the house. When he got out, Urfi Javed even said, "I saw him pushing Pratik. He clearly broke rules and I appreciate Bigg Boss's decision. What is wrong is wrong." She also said that she felt like shaving off his head.

Zeeshan Khan told us that he did like to re-enter the show, and there is no one like him inside. He told us, "Yes, of course I would love to enter but not without my self-respect." We also asked him if he felt that Divya Agarwal was being cornered by one and all inside the house. He said, "No one can corner her. She is a very strong individual and she doesn't need no one."