actor Zeeshan Khan is the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. It was not because of less number of votes. The actor got evicted due to the physical fight that he had with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. They got into a brawl and it was Zeeshan who was shown the door for breaking rules. Post eviction, Zeeshan took to his Instagram account to show his injury marks.

He shared three pictures on Instagram, in which, we see scratches and bruises on his chest and hand. The actor shared the pictures without any caption. Actress Tina Datta came out in support of him and stated that his eviction was unfair. She also stated that she wants justice for him. Soon after Zeeshan got evicted from the show, fans started trending him on social media. Many stated that his eviction was unfair and he should be brought back into the show.

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar with , the host had blasted Zeeshan for his misogynists statement about a woman and her boundaries. Later, we saw Zeeshan and Milind Gaba talking about the host being biased.

Zeeshan entered the house as Urfi Javed's connection. Later, as he got the chance to change partner, Zeeshan switched and picked Divya Agarwal as his connection in the house. Post his eviction, a lot of fans also came out in support of Divya and asked her to stay strong. As he left the Bigg Boss OTT house, we saw Divya and Moose Jattana breaking down in tears.