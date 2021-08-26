Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan's ouster makes Tina Datta, Varun Sood, Reyhna Malhotra upset; fans trend #wewantjustice

In a shocking turn of developments, Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house in the middle of the week. He was evicted on charges of being violent. Well, a nasty argument broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan on the show. Fans feel if the makers had this as logic then both of them should have been eliminated from the show. His celeb friends like Reyhna Malhotra, Tina Datta, Mugdha Chaphekar and others have come out in support. They are trending #wewantjustice. Zeeshan Khan also shared bare-bodied pictures showing off the injuries he suffered inside the house. The whole cast of Kumkum Bhagya seems to have relied around him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

We can see that Tina Datta feels it is damn unfair while Krishna Kaul says it is just not done. Zeeshan Khan is quite the darling of the cast. Even fans were shocked by this decision of the makers. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat gets candid about his divorce to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Ek sense of belonging tumhare saath ho raha hai mera'

A good season needs a good rivalry .

are friends with each other so #ZeeshanKhan should be back on the show.His rivalry with Pratik and his strong stand on his equation is one of the highlights of this season #BiggBossOTT — Karubaki (@Karubaki7) August 26, 2021

Fans are talking about how Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Armaan Kohli and many others got let off despite being physical inside the house. We have to see what the makers do now! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sahejpal REVEALS why he was triggered when Shamita Shetty said that he gave out 'Korean' vibes