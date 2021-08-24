The Sunday Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT grabbed a lot of attention and netizens called host biased due to his behavior towards contestant . Host Karan Johar's comments on Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal - the boss man and boss lady of the house grabbed several eyeballs. The fans of the show accused Karan of targetting Zeeshan and not giving him a chance to speak. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Shamita Shetty giving her heart to her connection, to Raqesh Bapat kissing her hand; is something brewing between the two?

Post the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, contestant Zeeshan Khan fell ill and suffered from an anxiety attack. He also threw up and contestant Milind Gaba helped him. Recently, Zeeshan's rumoured girlfriend Reyhna Pandit have come out in his support and called Karan Johar's treatment unfair. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Zee you have maintained your dignity in every situation. I know you and I know you are not portraying. What happened yesterday was unfair to you but I know it's going to make you only stronger. More power to you sending you lots of love." Moreover, Zeeshan's Kumkum Bhagya team mates like Krishna Kaul, Mughda Chapekar, and Aparna Mishra took to social media and spoke about how they felt that Zeeshan was not entirely at fault and Karan was unfair towards him.

Within no time, popular celebrities including , Kishwer Merchantt, Tina Datta, and others supported him on social media and called out Karan Johar. For the uninitiated, Zeeshan had a massive fight with contestant Akshara Singh wherein the two pushed each other. Karan schooled Zeeshan and bashed him. Both Zeeshan and Milind even called Karan biased towards Shamita.

Moreover, the recent elimination of contestants Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath did not go well with the viewers. Stay tuned for the latest updates from Bigg Boss OTT.