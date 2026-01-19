Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Wildcard entrant Divya Ganesh takes home THIS MUCH amount...; how LESS is it than BB19 prize money?

The ninth season started with 20 candidates on October 5, 2025, and four more people joined as wildcard entries. The competition was reduced to four finalists: Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Grand Finale Winner: Actor Divya Ganesh has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, which has finally concluded after days of intense drama, demanding tasks, and emotional moments. With a spectacular finale, the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show ended a season that had captivated fans for more than three months.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 finalists

The ninth season started with 20 candidates on October 5, 2025, and four more people joined as wildcard entries. The competition was reduced to four finalists: Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair. As the weeks went by, alliances changed, rivalries grew more intense, and personalities were tested.

TRENDING NOW

How much cash prize did Divya take home?

Divya Ganesh won the coveted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh in the grand finale. She received a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris in addition to the prize money.

Who is the 1st runner up of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 grand finale?

The first runner-up was Sabarinathan, followed by Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair in second and third place, respectively.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the finale event was broadcast live on Vijay Television and streamed on JioHotstar. Social media was engaged largely with viewers and fan reactions.

Folk music singer Gana Vinoth Kumar reportedly chose the money box challenge, earning Rs 18 lakh, then left the show in the days before the finale.

After a successful debut in the previous season, Vijay Sethupathi served as host for the second time in a row in Season 9. Before him, Kamal Haasan directed the program for seven seasons since its launch in 2017.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more