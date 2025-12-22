Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Netizens REACT angrily after Thanuja Puttaswamy ends up as runner up, says...'Worst star...'

Netizens are reacting angrily after Thanuja Puttaswamy ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Read ahead to know more.

The waiting is finally over for Telugu reality show viewers as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has finally ended, and the winner has been officially declared. The winner of this season is none other than Kalyan Padala, who has won Rs. 35 Lakh along with a SUV car as a prize. Thanuja Puttaswamy was declared as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, a decision that stunned many viewers, who strongly wanted her to win this season as well. Whereas some viewers seemed confident that Thanuja would win this season, the final decision was in support of Kalyan, which sparked mixed reactions from her fans on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Netizen’s reaction

Very soon after this, Star Maa posted that Thanuja is the runner-up via their social media handle with the caption, "Almost the crown, but all the glory! #Thanuja is the runner-up of #BiggBossTelugu9 (sic)." This triggered responses from social media users, with some expressing their discontent at the results. This included comments such as, "Emmu and Thanuja because of whom we started watching BB, it is unfair to both of them, nice star maa from next no more BB (sic)." followed by another user who wrote, "I am proud of thanuja fan and real winner thanujaputuswmy (sic)." Another response read, "Rip bb starmaa," while another disgruntled fan posted, "Worst star maa Rip Bb Season Rip .worst worst ever. Unfair BB Trp (sic)."

TRENDING NOW

More about Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The overall results of the competition saw Kalyan Padala emerge as the winner of the season, Thanuja Puttaswamy became the runner-up of the season, Demon Pavan was adjudged as the second runner-up of the season, Emmanuel finished fourth in the competition, and Sanjjanaa Galrani finished fifth. The finale marked the culmination of the highly eventful and contentious season that witnessed huge fan following of various participants.

Kalyan Padala’s note

Kalyan Padala shared a wonderful message after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He wrote, “History isn’t simply witnessed, it is made with conviction, discipline, and untiring efforts. It is this moment that is ours, KalyanPadala, and for all the unsung hands and hearts that work behind this (sic)." He continued, “The teams that functioned round-the-clock, the strategists, the makers, the organizers, the voluntaries, and all the silent workers who stood beside us until the end (sic)." The final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been telecast live on Star Maa television and is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more