Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Demon Pavan's SHOCKING eviction is about..., wins cash prize worth Rs…

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala has won Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale, receiving the trophy from the show's host Nagarjuna Akkineni. With this, he became the first commer to win Bigg Boss.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was an amazing event. According to reports, Sanjjana Galrani finished in fifth place this season, while Emmanuel secured the fourth position. After the elimination of these two contestants, the show got its top 3 finalists: Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, and Damon Pavan. The competition was entirely between these three.

Why did Demon Pavan self-evicted?

As per a report by Track Tollywood, the actor Damon Pavan opted to leave the show voluntarily. He took the route of getting out of the house along with the amount of Rs 15 lakhs. It is thought that his move was a strategic one since there were already rumors that Thanuja and Kalyan were at the top of the list for the finale. After Pavan's decision, he came in third in the contest of the season. It is worth mentioning that the amount of Rs 15 lakhs taken by Pavan was reduced from the total prize money of Rs 50 lakhs that was given to the winning contestant.

Who wins Bigg Boss Telugu 9—Kalyan or Thanuja?

There was tough competition between the two. Many believed that Kalyan would be the winner of this season and Thanuja would be the runner-up. However, Kalyan Padala has won and received the trophy from the show's host Nagarjuna Akkineni. The current season became one of the most talked-about shows as it allowed the common man and the celebrities to join the competition. His calm demeanor, strong gameplay, and relationships during the show were highly appreciated by the audience. Thanuja Puttaswamy was the runner-up of this season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale special task

During the grand finale, host Nagarjuna gave the finalists a special task in which they had to express their gratitude to the other housemates. In this task, Thanuja chose a yellow bracelet and placed it on Kalyan's wrist. She said emotionally, “Among everyone in the house, Kalyan was the one who truly understood me and stood by me like family.” This moment became one of the most emotional moments of the finale and touched the hearts of the viewers.

