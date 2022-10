View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman Khan recently schooled Sumbul Touqeer and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16. Generally, Salman Khan is always in a cheerful mood during the Weekend Ka Vaar but when he loses cool, he spares no one. Well, even Shehnaaz Gill wasn't spared of his wrath. In Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was mighty pissed with Shehnaaz Gill too during one of the episodes. So much that he refused to talk to her when she insisted. He even said that 'Badtameezi ki hud hoti hai' and that she has started to think of herself as Katrina Kaif. All said and done, Shehnaaz Gill is now going to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Check out the throwback video above.