Whether you like it or hate it Salman Khan is one of the most amazing hosts in the Indian telly industry. The Bollywood actor, who has been hosting the controversial reality show has gained a lot of fame because of the Bigg Boss show. He is known to grill participants and also make them change their attitude. The brilliant actor has often helped the Bigg Boss participants grow. Also Read - Happy birthday Karan Kundrra: THESE mushy snaps of Bigg Boss 15 star with Tejasswi Prakash are couple PDA goals

However, last year the actor slammed Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash when she complained that the makers of the show were biased towards . Salman had to school her for her action. The star had scolded the winner of Bigg Boss 15 for always playing the sympathy card and putting false accuse on the channel of favoritisms. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma's love angle to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Priyanka Choudhary's cat fight – all you can expect in upcoming episodes

According to a report published in Zoom TV, the actor had lost his cool and had questioned Tejasswi on why she thought that the entire world was against her. He even told her that she does not even respect Karan and keeps telling negative things about the channel. It is like biting the hands that feed you. He questioned her for playing the sympathy card. When the actress told Salman that she did not need any sympathy he asked her to shut up. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Live updates: Tina Datta obsesses over Shalin-Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma calls Archana Gautam 'low mentality woman' and more

Here, take a look at the throwback video of Salman Khan schooling Tejasswi Prakash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The diva created headlines, because of her stint on the Bigg Boss show. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Post the same, she was selected for Naagin 6. To walk about Salman bhai he is busy with Bigg Boss 16. The new season has contestants like , Tina Datta, , Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik to name a few. What do you feel about the latest season of Bigg Boss 16?