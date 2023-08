Bigg Boss has been loved by all. The show has a crazy fan following and the talks about this reality show never finishes. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. He became the first ever wild card contestant to have won the show. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. It was a tough fight between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Many of Abhishek’s fans were not happy with the results.

Netizens said that Abhishek won hearts and was more deserving.

However, Elvish's fan following has been amazing. But former Bigg Boss contestant has a different take on Elvish Yadav and other winners of Bigg Boss. We are talking about Rakhi Sawant. She has been a part of Bigg Boss 1, 14 and 15. She has also done Bigg Boss Marathi.

Rakhi Sawant says Bigg Boss winners do not have good careers

Rakhi Sawant believes that Bigg Boss winners do not have a good career and other contestants like her get famous. Speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi said, "Baat kya hai mai batati hu. Jo jo Bigg Boss ka winner banta hai na unka career aage chalta hi nahi hai. Aap sabko dekhlo, jitne bhi winner ban chuke hai. Aur hum jaise jo winner nahi bante unko dekhlo, hamari nikal padti hai. Pata nahi ye kya shrap hai. Jo harta hai wahi bazigar, wahi sikhandar hota hai."

Rakhi has always been quite open about her opinions on every topic. She has been the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Talking about the finale, Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve secured the fourth place while Pooja Bhatt finished off fifth in the game. Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and other contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 were also present for the finale.