Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui has lifted the trophy of the controversial reality show. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up, while Mannara Chopra came in as the second runner-up. Munawar's win didn't come as a shock to many, as the reality star has a massive fan following. Post Munawar's win, celebrities like Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Rithvik Dhanjani, and others have congratulated the actor on their respective social media handles. Check out the posts below.

Bigg Boss 17 winner: Prince Narula, Aly Goni, and others congratulate Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui not only enjoys a massive fan following but also has tremendous support from people in the entertainment industry. Prior to his win, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Gauhar Khan, Vir Das, and others came out in his support and appealed to people for his win. Now that Munawar has lifted the trophy, celebrities have started pouring in wishes for the reality star. Prince Narula, Rithvik Dhanjani, and others have wished Munawar on his Bigg Boss 17 win. Check out the posts below.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was accused of being boring. He was hardly seen calling out people by taking a strong stand for himself. Host Salman Khan and even the Bigg Boss 17 makers time and again informed that he is not playing to his true potential. In his defense, Munawar stated that as a person, he doesn't like to fight or yell. The reality show star mentioned that he prefers to handle things with calmness rather than getting aggressive. Post Ayesha Khan's entry, Munawar's game came into major limelight, and there was no looking back after that.