Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has reached an exciting stage as the show approaches the grand finale. Among other contestants, there are two social media influencers Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan and both have been trending recently. The former's tiff with Salman Khan too created headlines and it went viral on the internet. Earlier Archana Gautam, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 16 spoke of contestants with massive followers. She also shared a shocking incident when fans of her fellow contestant wanted to burn the Bigg Boss house.

Salman Khan not only hosts the show but also school contestants when they go wrong. Similarly, he slammed social media influencer Elvish Yadav and ever since their conversation, the contestant's fans have been bashing the actor. Unbreakable Elvish is trending on Twitter and several reports claim that Salman Khan's Instagram followers have dropped by 3 million. Earlier Archana Gautam took an indirect dig at Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan for having millions of followers on social media.

She said, if the makers will bring in contestants with 30-50 million followers then their fans wouldn't keep quiet and will lash out at the show. She advised the makers to go the old way for Bigg Boss 17 by casting genuine people and no influencers with followers. She further said or else the situation will be worst like last year when some contestants' fans had come outside the Bigg Boss and threatened to burn the set, cutting nerves if he didn't win. They were encouraging violence and the makers were forced to manipulate the results.

Archana was referring to the MC Stan fans incident. She also suggests Bigg Boss makers to not do casting through followers but see the entertainment quotient. Talking about the incident, it is also reported that Bigg Boss 16 forcibly eliminated Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary after pressure from MC Stan fans. The Pune based rapper MC Stan became the winner while Shiv Thakre was first runner up and Priyanka stood at second runner up.