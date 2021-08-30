BREAKING! Nia Sharma to enter Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT on September 1

The Khabri has revealed that on September 1, in Bigg Boss OTT, we will see entering the house. Yes, you read that right. While nothing is confirmed yet, there's a strong social media buzz that Nia Sharma is the new contestant and first Wild Card entrant of the show. The Khabri has tweeted out about the same but has said that nothing is confirmed as of now. The Khabri also tweeted out a snapshot of the live feed wherein there was a banner with Nia Sharma's picture and the banner talked about the wild card entrant. Nia Sharma is feisty and fierce and not the one to sit back and silently suffer. She is a boss lady and knows how to give it back in the most savage manner. Now, many of the viewers wondered whether Nia Sharma is a contestant/ a wild card entrant or what. Siddharth Kannan tweeted out just a couple of hours ago that Nia would be entering the house as a guest. This means, yes, she'd be staying and challenging the contestants. This is one of the most exciting news of right now about Bigg Boss OTT, don't you think? First things first, check the tweets of The Khabri and Sidharth Kannan here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Nishant Bhat for criticising her season 7 win; says, ‘Angoor khatte hai’ – view tweets

This Post From @VootSelect doen't confirm any thing. She is entering on 1 sepmetmer but there's no clairity on Whether she is entring as special guest or New Wild as Contestant. We will Update only Confirmed news once we have https://t.co/17USb3VV2q pic.twitter.com/OgafI2xSoo — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, this weekend, we saw Janmashtami being celebrated in Bigg Boss OTT. The contestants- Raqesh Bapat, , Divya Aggarwal, Pratik Sahejpal, , Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and more grooved to the Janmashtami special songs. It was a treat for all the fans.

Last night, announced that there won't be any eviction this week. He also gave a shocker about a wild card entrant. Many want Zeeshan Khan to return to the show. On the premiere night, we saw Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Out of them, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan are no longer a part of the competition.