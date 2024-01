Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale happened last night. Salman Khan won over his fans as he looked handsome in a black suit. The superstar was joined on stage with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Bharti Singh was also there to do her comedy segment. She asked Arbaaz Khan why she did not invite her to his wedding. As we know Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in the month of December 2023. It was a low key marriage. Bharti Singh told Arbaaz Khan that he should invite her to the next wedding. He said she might go for someone's else wedding. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Mannara Chopra fans hit out at makers after Munawar Faruqui wins; say 'Indian audience is really disgusting' [Check Reactions]

Arbaaz Khan said that whose next wedding was she referring to. He implied that he had enough now. Bharti Singh asked Salman Khan what advise did he give to Arbaaz Khan as he was about to marry. He said his brothers did not listen to him. If he did they would not...Everyone began laughing hearing this. As we know, Salman Khan is the eternal bachelor of Bollywood.

Salman Khan teased Arbaaz Khan on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

When Arbaaz Khan entered they were also playing the song Dulhe Ka Sehra. He said he was not the first groom in the world. After dating Georgia Andriani for nearly four years, Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan. She is a makeup artiste. The two met on the sets of Patna Shukla. After a few months of dating they got hitched. Salman Khan did not make any comments on the marriage so far. But he did not spare a chance to tease his brothers.

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek were royally trolled for some of their jokes on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17. People said they were rude, crass and cheap. Mannara Chopra fans were livid. This year, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan came for Weekend Ka Vaar on Sundays.