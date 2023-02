Asim Riaz has been trending on social media for his interview. He did an explosive interview with Siddharth Kanan. In the interview, he spoke about Bigg Boss 13 and how he was literally snatched of the trophy. Asim Riaz hinted that live voting was done in the last 20 minutes just to defeat him. As we know, Bigg Boss 13 was the most epic season ever. The grand finale got a TRP of 4.9, which is humongous. Asim Riaz said that people still talk of the huge trend, which was done for him. Sidharth Shukla won the season and there was a huge debate on it on social media. Also Read - Asim Riaz gets strongly slammed by Sidharth Shukla fans over his remarks on Bigg Boss 13 winner; ask him to MOVE ON

The interview is getting mixed reactions. Asim Riaz fans are praising him for being frank and unfiltered on the show. Others have said that Asim Riaz looks frustrated and the interview is not in good taste. Given the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no more, fans feel it was not right to rake up the matter. Even Shehnaaz Gill fans have slammed Asim Riaz a lot. Her brother Shehbaz Badesha put up a cryptic tweet on social media...

Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai? — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) February 26, 2023

Clear as Real One & Only #SidharthShukla ?❤️ — BEING AMAN RAJ?️ (@iBeingAman) February 26, 2023

?? ; Aap Tention Naa Lo Baaz Humlog Pel Rhe h ? Nalle Ko — Raushan Mishra (@Raushan03253660) February 26, 2023

Baaz Veere. ? Sher Ek Hi Tha Aur HAMESHA Ek Hi Rahega. — ? (@Sparkle_Shine23) February 26, 2023

Baaz bhai savage as always ??? maza agaya bhai jor ka thappad Baja nall e ko ?? Punjab banake uska lassi bhi banado...nalla kahi ka #SidharthShukla The Ultimate King ???❤️

Nalle kutte baas bhok yehi rahenge Sher ko usse ghanta fadak nehi parta ? — Naina Dey (SIDNAAZ BEDROOM AC??) (@NainaDey5) February 26, 2023

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill are also unhappy with Asim Riaz. The Khabri shared old screenshots where he spoke about the Bigg Boss 13 runners-up being ungrateful after he did the celeb lobbying for him.