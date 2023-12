Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to wrap 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani movie Dunki. There are a lot of expectations this time as well from Shah Rukh Khan. It is expected that the superstar will end the year on another high note. Talking about Dunki promotions, we know Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping it pretty low-key. But, will Shah Rukh promote his film on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17?

Catch up on TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Did you know Shah Rukh Khan has to follow THIS strict rule made by wife Gauri Khan?

Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his upcoming new movie Dunki on Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 17?

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has changed the promotion tactics for his film. We have seen it with his previous two blockbuster releases, Jawan and Pathaan. There were no promotional strategies set in place for the two Shah Rukh starrers. In fact, major promotions happened online. Shah Rukh has been connecting with his fans via social media as well. The actor has been promoting his movies, sharing various assets of his films via his social channels. And that's what he has been doing until today. But will he make an exception for Dunki? Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan turns daughter Suhana Khan’s bodyguard as he visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to seek blessings

Jawan and Pathaan were out-and-out action movies. The film had a different scale and filmmaking techniques. Rajkumar Hirani comes from a very old-school kinda thought. His movies are very emotional and have family and friendship at their core. Shah Rukh Khan and his friendship with Salman Khan is very popular. The two stars often catch up whenever they can. Be it at success parties of the movies or Bollywood parties, fans love it when Shah Rukh and Salman come together. Since we already saw Salman and Shah Rukh in Pathaan and Tiger 3, will Shah Rukh Khan break his two movies-tradition of promotions for Dunki? Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan film to explode on social media post release; actor Vikram Kochhar claims 'picture abhi baaki hai mere dost...'

Trending Now

Watch this video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for another Spy-verse movie

Meanwhile, Salman and Shah Rukh will be seen reprising their roles as Avinash and Pathaan in Tiger vs Pathaan. During the promotions of Tiger 3, Salman said that he is always ready for Tiger vs Pathaan. When a fan had asked Shah Rukh during Ask SRK to speak about his appearance in Tiger 3, the superstar had said whenever Bhai calls him, he will come. The two sure seem eager to shoot Tiger vs Pathaan.

Talking about Dunki, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover to name a few.