The arrest of Elvish Yadav has come as a shock to many. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has a cult following in North India, and is also close to the ruling party. He has been sent to judicial remand in the snake venom case after Noida Police said it has proof that Elvish Yadav was supplying snake venom in underground rave parties. Well, snake venom is used as psychedelic drug in some of these gatherings. It is a form of opioid. But no concrete evidence has been presented in front of the world by the cops. Elvish Yadav has denied the charges. He said that the snakes seen with him in a video belonged to a production channel. Also Read - Breaking: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Elvish Yadav's father makes shocking revelations

Ram Avatar, the father of Elvish Yadav said his son was picked up by the cops without being given a chance to present himself. He said Elvish Yadav had gone to properly record his statements when they took him in. It seems he was picked up from a place decided by the cops, and his medical tests were done. He also said that all reports of his son admitting that he smuggled snakes is blatant lies. He said Elvish Yadav and his family are far away from such parties. He also stated that the area where they live do not come under Noida Police. He said he is proud of his son Elvish Yadav and trusts his upbringing. Also Read - Elvish Yadav to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi in the snake venom case; says ‘Bahut image kharab kar di madam ne’

Fans of the YouTuber are upset seeing how the parents were treated by national media. They said the tactics used in the interview looked very intimidating. This is how fans reacted on the same....

Watching Elvish's mom and dad crying my heart really broke, it is a crucial time for all of us, stay United ??? Before spreading hate just think of his parents mental health ?#JusticeForElvish #ElvishYadavpic.twitter.com/hXVtZsh6GY — Avani ✨ (@Avani_1877) March 19, 2024

He has been sent to custody till March 24, 2024. If he is found guilty, then it is non-bailable offence for 20 years under the NDPS Act.