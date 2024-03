Elvish Yadav has been making headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 who is known as Raosaheb has been booked by the Gurgaon Police. This happened after he and his friends physically assaulted another YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern in a mall in Gurgaon. The video has gone viral, and people are demanding that Elvish Yadav be arrested. There are many angles to the matter as per some social media handles. Many have said that Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern orchestrated the whole thing to paint Elvish Yadav in a bad light. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani unfollows Elvish Yadav on Instagram after the latter beats up YouTuber Maxtern

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shares his side of the story

In a new video, Elvish Yadav said that Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur made the fight ugly. It seems he lost his cool when he said that he would burn his parents alive. Elvish Yadav said he would not tolerate anyone abusing his parents and hence lost his cool. He also stated that Sagar Thakur is abusive towards his fans on social media. Neutrals are shocked to see that social media rivalry has reached this point. Also Read - Elvish Yadav hits back at trolls who slammed him over his friendly banter with Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Gaali galauch thodi na karunga'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Fans of Elvish Yadav have come out in support saying that they are with him in this matter. Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern had made a derogatory video after a fun moment between Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui went viral on social media. He said that Yadav is not a true Sanatani as he claimed to be. The viral video of Elvish Yadav has made people say that India does not need such social media influencers who behave like goons. Also Read - Elvish Yadav rave party case update: Cobra, Krait venom found in samples sent to FSL; Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to land in trouble

Elvish Yadav is not new to controversies. His name came up in the video of Gamla Chori that happened in Gurgaon during a Government summit. His name trended as Gamla Chor on Twitter. Later, the Noida police claimed that Elvish Yadav is allegedly supplying snake venom as a recreational drug in parties. They said he was also allegedly found with live snakes. He denied all the claims of doing so. After this latest incident, Manisha Rani has unfollowed him on social media.