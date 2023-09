Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended but it is still in the news. The contestants of the show make sure that they are always in the headlines. Elvish Yadav won the show and became the first wild card to have won. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up while Manisha Rani became the second runner up of the show. However, it was a very tough and close call between Elvish and Abhishek. Both have a massive and crazy fan following. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan would participate in the show only on a special condition

Now, there have been a lot of negative news about Elvish and Abhishek these days. It is said that they are allegedly doing negative PR against each other. Elvish Yadav has been trolled a lot for his vlogs and his acting skills in the music videos he has been doing.

Elvish Yadav gets trolled

Elvish also spoke about this in his vlogs. Without taking anyone's name, he said that there are some people who are doing negative PR through their team and trolling him. He said that negative PR is the reason why he is getting so much of hate.

Though he did not take anyone’s name, it is quit clear that he is speaking of Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. Now, Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Bebika Dhurve also feels the same. Yes, in one of her Instagram live, Bebika Dhurve sided with Elvish and said that Abhishek is doing negative PR against Elvish.

Bebika Dhurve accuses Abhishek Malhan

Bebika spoke about celebrities doing negative PR and accused Abhishek of getting Elvish trolled. She said, “Elvish is getting trolled, usne aaj negative PR campaign ke against video banai, and Fukra ka hi PR uske against hai. Fukra is making negative PR against everyone even Manisha is doing that. Manisha ko bhi troll kiya jata hai, hate comments usse bhi mil raha hain. Even Jiya is also getting hate comments.”

Many social media users supported Bebika and Elvish but many also supported Abhishek Malhan in this fight. Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 gang had a reunion at the success bash of the show. However, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani were missing from the event.