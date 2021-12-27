Bigg Boss 15 is getting more and more intense. The relationships between the housemates are forever changing. On Weekend Ka Vaar we saw Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra sorting out their differences. Karan even proposed to her. But now, it seems their dispute is not coming to an end. In a new promo, they can be seen fighting. While Tejasswi nominates , Karan nominates Abhijit Bichukale. This infuriates Tejasswi and she argues with Karan. She says, "If you are playing to save Rashami, then I am not okay with it." Tejasswi feels that Karan nominated Abhijit Bichukale to save Rashami from nomination. Watch the promo below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty finds support from Raqesh Bapat and Rajiv Adatia after breaking down due to Rakhi Sawant's taunts about her shoulder

Do hafton mein hum pahunchenge Finale week ke paas, palat rahi hai baazi sanchaalak Rakhi to save someone khaas!

Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @justvoot pic.twitter.com/NOAa1s6KmF — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 27, 2021

On the other hand, continues to wield the power of sanchalak in the 'Snowman task' that leaves everyone annoyed. Pratik Sehajpal targets Umar Riaz to keep him out of the game, but Rakhi takes a questionable call by keeping him safe against the rules. Pratik fights with Rakhi as he is not happy with her biased approach, but Rakhi taunts him by saying he is afraid of Umar. She concludes her argument saying: "My decision is final." Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast trolled for 'cringe' video, BALH 2 star Disha Parmar on 'differences' of reuniting with Nakuul Mehta and more

Rakhi is already in the finale week. She had won a ticket to finale task which was held a few days ago. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty talks about making mistakes as she holidays with hubby Raj Kundra post his bail in pornography case

(With inputs from IANS)