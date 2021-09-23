The first episode of 's Bigg Boss 15 is around the corner. The show will begin telecasting on 2nd October, and to gear up for the season premiere, the makers of Bigg Boss took a contingent of the press to Pench National Park, Maharashtra, for the grand launch of the controversial reality show in keeping with the jungle theme. And the icing on the cake was host Salman Khan joining the media junket via zoom video conference from Austria, where he's been shooting round the clock for Tiger 3, but graciously took some time out to speak to the media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan requests the makers of the reality show to increase his pay! Here's what he said

BollywoodLife had a front-row seat to his zoom video call and came to know firsthand of several exciting developments about Bigg Boss 15, including the multiple changes you can expect this season. Among the many changes this year, Salman Khan has confirmed that BB15 will run for longer than usual, clocking in at about five months. Furthermore, the contestants would be at the receiving end of many more severe punishments for their transgressions.

Moreover, there'll be a massive change in the facilities for the participants, with the amenities expected to be far less than what was observed in the previous seasons in an effort to keep the jungle theme as realistic as possible. Finally, the contestants will be handed only one survival kit each, again, keeping the jungle milieu in mind.

So, there you have it – all the new twists and turns of Bigg Boss 15 straight from the horse's mouth.