Former Bigg Boss contestant and Toofani senior of season 14, recently posted several tweets questioning Bigg Boss about the behaviour of contestants. She seemed pretty shocked and asked if the rules of Bigg Boss have changed for this season as she feels the reality show gives a feeling of WWE’s 'Smackdown and RAW'. Her tweet also mentioned that earlier contestants were not allowed to touch each other but now things have changed in the show and rules are being broken. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Hina took to her social media account and posted:, "So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What's happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don't tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist." Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Prince Narula and more: 9 SHOCKING violence episodes from the TV world that'll leave you baffled – view pics

She added, "With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don't blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable." (With all due respect BB, have you fallen in love with Vishwasuntree? Please open your eyes).” Have a look at her tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Shamita Shetty for bringing scissors in the task; Netizens remind her about brutalities of other contestants – view tweets

So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv ?

Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now ???

What’s happening BB.. BiggieBoo?

I usually don’t tweet about BB

But this is so damn funny and I could not resist.. — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 16, 2021

After the tweet many of her fans came in support of her and also commented expressing their views agreeing to the questions raised by her.

“Finally Some Celebrity Raised a voice against the drastic and the foremost change happening in BB Nowadays Loudly crying faceFire

Skipping The Very First Rule of the House... As Expected Hina is Hina Love this Women !!,” wrote a user. “Exactly. The way Nishant Bhat was pulled, pushed & dragged many times was unacceptable for me but then No punishment to karan for this. I agree karan has come from Roadies but this is not Roadies. Also he cannot take his 12 year old friend #NishantBhat for granted by pushing him,” another comment read. Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Exactly. The way Nishant Bhat was pulled, pushed & dragged many times was unacceptable for me but then No punishment to karan for this. I agree karan has come from Roadies but this is not Roadies. Also he cannot take his 12 year old friend #NishantBhat for granted by pushing him — T (SSRF) (@Tripti71979512) October 16, 2021

Finally Some Celebrity Raised a voice against the drastic and the foremost change happening in BB Nowadays ??

Skipping The Very First Rule of the House... As Expected Hina is Hina ❤️ Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts — Umar Ki Baby (@team_umarriaz_) October 16, 2021

(With inputs from IANS)