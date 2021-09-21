Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. Now, it’s confirmed that ’s husband Ritesh will be a part of the show. Talking to TOI, he said that will be a part of the show. Ritesh was told that and other inmates of Bigg Boss were looking for him. He replied and said that he couldn’t appear due to his due to his business. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Emmy 2021 winners, Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket release date, Divya Agarwal showers praise on Varun Sood's family and more

Rakhi was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and made the show pretty interesting with her presence. In a past interview to Bollywood Life, she had desired to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 along with Ritesh. She had said, "I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want Salman Khan and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn't leave his wife like this after getting married."

She had added that they were not staying together. "If I stay with him in the house, the entire country will see how we stay together and how our tuning is. I want our relationship to work 100%. I don't know about my husband. I believe in one life, one husband, one God and one world," Rakhi had said.

There were reports saying that Ritesh has left Rakhi. Giving us some clarity, Rakhi had said, “Mere husband ne na mujhe chhoda hai na pakda hai. It’s hanging. But I am proud of my husband. He is a very nice guy and is damn intelligent. He is a very good businessman and well educated. But he is very short-tempered. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

Well, it will be great to see the couple on nation television. We can surely expect a lot of drama if they come together on Bigg Boss 15.