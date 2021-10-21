While Bigg Boss is known for its fights and controversies, there are many heart-to-heart conversations that go unnoticed. Karan Kundraa recently opened up on his marriage plans while having a conversation with and . Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed shows off her bare back in a bold backless crop top – view pics

They were sitting in the garden area. Karan talked about how he sees his future to be. Karan said that being born and brought up in Punjab will have an impact on his future plans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not only Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty to get emotional support from this rumoured wild card entry

He said that he doesn't want his kids to grow up in compact spaces like in the flats of big cities. When Shamita asked him if he has any marriage plans, he said that he definitely wants to tie the knot. He said, "I don't want to be 55-60 and not have somebody to rely on." He said that he doesn't want to feel lonely any day. The actor went on to say that it was during the lockdown due to COVID-19 that he realised the importance of having a partner and family. He also revealed that whole pandemic situation brought him closer to his family too.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi are making headlines for their super cute chemistry and growing bond inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Fans have started rooting and shipping them together as TejRan. There was a recent video in which we see Tejasswi promising to help Karan with his anger management. In the video, we see Karan talking about him struggling with his anger issues. Tejasswi tells him that she'll take care of it whenever it will get out of control. However, she adds that he cannot let everything thing affect him. He promises to watch over him and help him with the same. Well, is this a start of a romantic relationship? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Karan was in a relationship with . They had an ugly break-up.