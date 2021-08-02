Bigg Boss 15 OTT: All contestants under quarantine from today [Exclusive]

As the premiere date is fast approaching, the excitement for Bigg Boss 15 is reaching its peak. Fans are more than curious to know about contestants, the theme and more. This year, it is sort of a double bonanza for fans as Bigg Boss 15 will first premiere on VOOT for six long weeks. is going to be the host for the OTT version of the show. While we wait for a few updates, we have got to know about the quarantine period of the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Surbhi Chandna to Parth Samthaan, Rhea Chakraborty and more – 13 celebrities who can rule the new season – view pics

We have got to know that contestants of Bigg Boss 15 OTT will be put under quarantine from today. They will be under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai till August 7. Given the Coronavirus situation in India, an RT PCR test will be conducted on the contestants on August 6 and then the contestants will be allowed to enter the Bigg Boss Boss 15 house. Karan Johar, the host of the show, is expected to begin shooting from August 6. The premiere of the show is expected to be a grand affair. Also Read - Bigg Boss 9 wild card entry: 5 lesser known facts about Priya Malik that will SURPRISE you!

As of now, only one contestant of Bigg Boss 15 OTT has been confirmed. We are talking about none other than singer . In a video shared by the channel, she has been termed as the confirmed contestant. Further, it is being stated that actor Karan Nath who was in Guns of Banaras, LOC and more is the next confirmed contestant of the show. The teaser has been shared by the makers, we are waiting for the official announcement.

Other names that are currently buzzing to be the contestants of the show are Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, Rohit Reddy and more. The show premieres on August 8. Watch this space for more such updates.