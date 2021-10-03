Bigg Boss OTT finalist is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She will be seen on the premiere episode tonight. On Bigg Boss OTT, she also made headlines for her equation with Raqesh Bapat. Now, Raqesh has shared a heart-warming note for her along with a reel. They can be seen together on the music of Ranjha from Shershaah. He wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht and more – 5 contestants whose careers could sky-rocket after participating in the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

commented, “Awwwwwww.” It seems she is okay with what they have going between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens believe Donal Bisht is Yami Gautam's doppelganger – check eerie resemblance in pics

Meanwhile, a new promo was released by the makers of Bigg Boss 15. It features , Shamita, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. While it seemed that all was cool between them as Bigg Boss OTT came to an end, the promo tells a different story. Nishant and Shamita have a heated argument about their game in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Have a look at the promo below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jodhaa Akbar actress Manisha Yadav's tragic demise, Kashmera Shah misses Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 15 begins

So, do you think Shamita will be a strong contestant in the house? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.