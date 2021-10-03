Since many years, ’s fans are keen to know his marriage plans. Today on the premiere episode of the show, Afsana Khan asked him the same question. He answered, “Main yeh nahin kahunga ki thoda sa time hai, actually thoda sa time beet gaya. (I won’t say there is some time for my marriage but some time has passed.)” To this a shocked Afsana says how can he survive without marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: A crew member, actor and fitness freak – know all about the hottest contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal

She then asked Salman if she can call her bhai and he said, "Zaroor boliye. Aise lagta hai main poore Hindustan ka bhai ban gaya hoon." Was that Salman indicating that he is no longer interested in finding love or getting married?

Afsana and Salman then went on to sing Bhar Do Jholi Meri from .

Salman’s father once gave a hilarious reply during a media interaction when he was asked about Salma’s shaadi. He had said, “Even Allah Mian cannot answer this question.” In another interaction, Salim Khan requested the media to ask him anything other than Salman’s marriage.

Once on Koffee with Karan, Salman had confessed that he was almost about to marry and that the wedding cards were also printed. However, Sangeeta called off the wedding as she allegedly caught him red-handed with another woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with . The espionage thriller is expected to hit the screens in the second of 2022. Salman was in Austria for the film’s shoot. He recently returned to Mumbai to complete his Bigg Boss 15 commitment.