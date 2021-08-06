Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar ends speculations; reveals if she is going to be a part of Karan Johar's show

Bigg Boss OTT will begin in 2 days and we cannot wait for it. Karan Johar will be hosting the OTT version of the show and later Salman Khan will take over as the host on television. A lot has been spoken about the show and many names have come forward who can be a part of the show. Recently, the makers released introductory promos of Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit and Akshara Singh. It was also been reported that Anusha Dandekar will be a part of the show. However, she has finally cleared the air. Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Anusha shared a video and shared that she is not going to Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is the new confirmed contestant of Karan Johar's reality show – watch video

Anusha Dandekar said, "Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day." Recently, Anusha Dandekar's boyfriend, Jason Roy removed all their pictures from Instagram leading to speculations of their break-up. Many even thought that Jason did all this to get people's attention towards Anusha as she might be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house. Now in an interview with ETimes, Jason Roy was asked why he had removed Anusha's pictures but he refused to answer. He was asked did he remove those because he is upset with Anusha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh to be a part of Karan Johar's digital show?

Jason said that this is what people think. He was then asked whether he will put these pictures again on social media. Jason said, "For what reason?" And suddenly changed his way saying he might put them back, who knows and it will depend on what and how he feels. He was asked to end the speculation and share what is the current status of his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. He said, "Let the speculation continue. I love it when the speculation intensifies, mujhe maza aata hai." Also Read - Porus - behind the scenes: Aditya Redij and Rati Pandey give us a tour of the lavish sets - watch video