The competition is getting intense as we are just about two weeks to go for the finale. The connections are over and the contestants are on their own. Here's a look at some of the major highlights from the show.

Divya Agarwal thinks no one cares about her

Divya Agarwal tells Nishant Bhat that no one cares about her. She is upset that at the time of the morning alarm dance, no one came to meet her. When Nishant asks about what she wants to eat, she just says that she will eat whatever is made. She is later having a conversation with Raqesh Bapat about how she is the closest to Nishant but even he considers Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal as his priorities and not him.

Neha’s pole dance

is seen doing a pole dance of sorts as and Raqesh are chilling on their bed. She then jumps in between them and joking says, "Meri hawas bachao. Char hafte ho gaye mujhe kuch nahun mila hai."

Raqesh thinks Shamita is weaker than Pratik

In a discussion with Nishant, over the people to be named for the nomination task, Raqesh says he wants to take Pratik's name. When Nishant probes him why not Shamita, he says she is weaker than him physically. Nishant says it's absolutely a wrong statement. All the contestants have a huge debate on this. Pratik is the most agitated.

Nomination task

There is an auto-rickshaw task that has a danger zone. There will be 5 rounds after which it will be clear who will be in the danger zone. In the first round of the nomination task, Shamita saved Neha. In the second round, Moose and Divya sent Neha into the danger zone. In the third round, Moose partnered with Divya and put Prateek in the danger zone. Moose stabs Pratik which doesn’t go well with Neha.

Task gets cancelled

In the final round, as Neha did not leave the danger zone and swapped with Prateek, there were only two contestants in the auto. This meant the task was not complete. Bigg Boss announces that as the task was not complete, all the 5 contestants remain nominated. Pratik and Shamita are in tears.

Divya and Shamita get into a fight



Shamita and Divya get into a fight after Divya pours oil on the cooking platform. She did so as Shamita and Neha were not talking to her. Divya calls Shamita an insecure b*tch and promises to make her life miserable.