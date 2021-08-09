Bigg Boss OTT: Did Riddhima Pandit decide to do the show because of financial crunch?

Bigg Boss OTT is currently the hottest topic of discussion. The show premiered last night on the digital platform VOOT Select. , the host and dost for the digital version of the show, introduced audience to the contestants one after the other. Among the well-known faces from the Television industry, Riddhima Pandit marked her entry into the Bigg Boss OTT house. What made the actress accept the offer to enter the controversial house? Well, it is definitely not because of any sort of financial crunch. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Did you know Divya Agarwal has already starred in this Karan Johar film?

In an interview with Etimes, Riddhima Pandit stated that she is not entering the house because of any financial issue but to gain visibility among the audience. She stated that by god's grace she does not have to think much about money as her father is very supportive. She also mentioned that she didn't have to take charge of paying her mother's hospital bills but she did it on her own. Talking about pay cuts and the lockdown phase, Riddhima said, "Yes of course, during the lockdown I don’t think anyone has earned well like how we used to earn earlier. We had to take pay-cuts. I didn’t have any income because I did not take up any project. For me it was never a case that I had to pay my mother’s hospital bills but I took it upon myself and trust me that they were huge. It would be wrong to say that lootmaar machi hai but I just wonder how people who don’t have money get the medical facilities. But having said that financial pressure was never a reason to take up the show. The reason I am doing Bigg Boss OTT is the visibility. I didn’t want to be out of sight for my audience. People are so excited and I can see that they are happy to see me again on screen. This I missed a lot as an actor." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath says Sidharth Shukla is pucca Bigg Boss material for THIS reason – EXCLUSIVE

Let's wait and watch, how well does Riddhima Pandit performs in Bigg Boss OTT.