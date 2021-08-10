Divya Agarwal who rose to fame with Splitsvilla has now entered Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is already making some noise among the audience with her fights in the Bigg Boss OTT house. When in Splitsvilla, she had fallen in love with Priyank Sharma. After being together for sometime, they called it quits. Their breakup was as public and dramatic as their beginning. They parted ways in Bigg Boss when Priyank had entered the show. Now, Divya in her interview has opened up about her past and stated that she is good friends with Priyank. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans expose Pratik Sehajpal-Divya Agarwal's fake fight; share screenshots of 'mutual admiration' on social media

In an interview with Etimes, Divya stated that Priyank and she have sorted out things between them and now they are very good friends. In fact, since Priyank was a part of Bigg Boss in the past, she has even taken tips and advices from him on how to play the game. She stated that whatever happened in the past was utter childishness. She was quoted saying, "You are talking about Priyank (Sharma)? I am very comfortable with him now. We have sorted out things between us. We are very good friends now. Varun, Priyank and I talk and we also respect each other’s work. Whatever happened in the past, was bachpana (childish). It was confusion and we were all very new and young. We had no idea how to tackle media, camera or ourselves. We have learnt a lot. I have also take a few game advice and tips from him (Priyank). He helped me. So things are nice. There’s no stress. My life is an open book. Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo." Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raqesh Bapat open to relationships inside the house? The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor answers [Exclusive]

While talking to BollywoodLife, she revealed her game plan too. She stated that she will try to keep a control on her temper and work on her tolerance level. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'God Bless Him,' Pavitra Punia REACTS on her ex Pratik Sehajpal referring to their relationship as toxic