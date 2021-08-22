Bigg Boss OTT has a lot going on. , Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, , Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh are the participants this season. Yesterday’s episode of the show saw a huge fight between Akshara and Zeeshan. It started when Zeeshan asked her to arrange her laundry basket. They both had a verbal fight during which said, "Ladki se baat karne ka tameez seekh,mera baap banne ki koshish maat karo." She made it a gender issue and demanded to be called in the confession room. She even threatened to harm herself is she was not called into the room. She got injured during the spat and blamed Zeeshan for her injury. She also asked him if he did not have any female family members at home. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SAY WHAT! Madhuri Dixit is a huge fan of the show; names her favourite contestant and it's neither Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal or Akshara Singh

This makes us ask you if Akshara was right in making the fight a gender issue. Do vote and let us know.

Later in the episode, Bigg Boss scolded Akshara for trying to blackmail him if she was not called into the confession room. He said Bigg Boss never differentiates between men and women. He also told the contestants to treat it as the last warning.