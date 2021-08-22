The Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT just got over and Karan Johar grilled almost all the contestants. He felt that contestants had double standards and schooled many of them. He questioned Zeeshan Khan over his comment, "Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho." However, fans felt he was biased towards Shamita Shetty, with whom he himself claimed to have a personal equation. Some fans even called him him her ‘personal advocate’. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Hina Khan looks dazzling in a shimmery silver saree as she arrives on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT – see pics
Meanwhile, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated due to lack of votes from the audience. It was a rather shocking double eviction. Almost all of the housemates became very emotional and bid them goodbye. Rakhi Sawant, who was present on the show earlier, found Karan to be the weakest contestant. She tried to motivate him and told him to be more vocal. As you might be aware, he kept a low profile on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar, August 22, LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar slams Zeeshan Khan over his 'ladki ka victim card' and 'ladki ko dayre mein rehna chahiye' comments
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.