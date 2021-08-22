The Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT just got over and grilled almost all the contestants. He felt that contestants had double standards and schooled many of them. He questioned Zeeshan Khan over his comment, "Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho." However, fans felt he was biased towards , with whom he himself claimed to have a personal equation. Some fans even called him him her ‘personal advocate’. Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Hina Khan looks dazzling in a shimmery silver saree as she arrives on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT – see pics

Wow.. Last time #KaranJohar grilled #DivyaAgarwal #PratikSehajpal beyond limit. But look how he is defending #ShamitaShetty. He actually has became a personal advocate for her He spoonfed shamita with ghe wed baggage for an excuse.#BiggBossOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 22, 2021

Uff and the way he calls her darling and all and itne ache se samjhata hain, bhai public andhi nahi hai, he is trying to potray Divya and Pratik in bad light and painting Shamita's image as good. #BiggBossOTT #DivyaAggarwal #PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty — Vaishnavi Manisha Pawar (@Vaishnaaveeee) August 22, 2021

Why only #ShamitaShetty is allowed to speak @karanjohar ??

Tumko bhi link chahiye kia ??#BiggBossOTT — ♡☆?????? ?????z ✨✨ (@Iamfatimashaikz) August 22, 2021

Karan Johar calls himself fair and then behaves as Shamita shetty's personal host ?

Irony died thousand death today#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #ShamitaShetty#PratikSehejpal #PratikFam — Bigg Boss Fan (@Nam12100038) August 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit got eliminated due to lack of votes from the audience. It was a rather shocking double eviction. Almost all of the housemates became very emotional and bid them goodbye. , who was present on the show earlier, found Karan to be the weakest contestant. She tried to motivate him and told him to be more vocal. As you might be aware, he kept a low profile on the show.