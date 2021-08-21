These are still early days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, but fans have already started to form their opinions. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. After the recent episode, fans have slammed Neha for ‘bossing around’. Some have even called her a hypocrite. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 13, August 21, Live Updates: Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Singh get into an ugly fight, Neha Bhasin slips into a bikini
Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Neha had an argument with Pratik. Pratik felt Neha did not put in enough effort to stop Zeeshan. Pratik's equation with Neha has been rather confusing since the start. They were friends and then fought with each other. Guess we will have to wait to find out how their equation evolves. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SAY WHAT! Madhuri Dixit is a huge fan of the show; names her favourite contestant and it's neither Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal or Akshara Singh
