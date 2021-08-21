These are still early days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, but fans have already started to form their opinions. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, , and are the participants this year. After the recent episode, fans have slammed Neha for ‘bossing around’. Some have even called her a hypocrite. Here’s a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 13, August 21, Live Updates: Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Singh get into an ugly fight, Neha Bhasin slips into a bikini

I don't understand #NehaBhasin. What is this talk about vulnerability. We are done with this word neha. Aap kisi angle se vulnerable nhi dikhte blki aap dusre ki vulnerability ka faiyda uthate ho @divya_rockstar @Divyakitweet @BiggBoss @VootSelect. — Suman Kk (@SumanKk5) August 21, 2021

She is #NaaginBhasin and hypocrite She is playing game frm behind and thinks she sm big celebrity Now these plastic dolls will remember the name : who #DivyaAgarwal is !! #BBOTT #BBOttOnVoot — Divya_Rockstar (@divya_rockstar) August 21, 2021

Exactly and she thinks ki audience samjh nhi payegi. Audience bhi yha velle nhi baithi hai #NehaBhasin madam. Age doesn't give you the right to boss around people. Respect doge to milegi #BiggBoss15OTT @Divyakitweet @BiggBoss @VootSelect — Suman Kk (@SumanKk5) August 21, 2021

#NehaBhasin is turning out to be the most annoying contestant this season! She’s so delusional, I’m kinda scared for her.#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT — ❀ (@nneonrainn) August 21, 2021

#NehaBhasin ko 1 hi kaam hai

aag me ghi daalna#PratikSahajpal #AksharaSingh #MooseJattana #NishantBhat - Only this team seems to run the show. Baaki sab showpiece lag rahe hain#ZeeshanKhan zabardasti ka bossman. Bossman ban gaya to soch raha hai ghar ka raja hai#BiggBoss — *AMIT* (@AmitMah56310241) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Neha had an argument with Pratik. Pratik felt Neha did not put in enough effort to stop Zeeshan. Pratik's equation with Neha has been rather confusing since the start. They were friends and then fought with each other. Guess we will have to wait to find out how their equation evolves. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: SAY WHAT! Madhuri Dixit is a huge fan of the show; names her favourite contestant and it's neither Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal or Akshara Singh