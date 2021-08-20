Bigg Boss OTT has begun and we are getting to see a lot of drama in the show already. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, , and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. For the unversed, the housemates have formed a connection inside the house and are playing together side by side. Pratik Sehajpal was in an angry mood since the start of the premiere day. Hence none of the girls wanted to choose him as the partner. However, Akshara Singh chose Pratik as her partner. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Muskaan Jattana aka Moose REVEALS she was destined to be a part of Karan Johar's show; shares her plan of action in the house [EXCLUSIVE]

They both became good friends. However, Pratik's equation with Neha Bhasin has been confusing since the start. They were friends and then fought with each other. Now, again they are friends and it seems they are getting closer. But this equation is also making Akshara Singh and his good friend Moose aka Mukaan Jattana insecure. In the recent episode, when Pratik and Neha were having fun during the task, Moose was not happy with it. Pratik was then seen eating an apple when Neha took it from him and began eating. She gave to Pratik again but he took it and threw it in the dustbin. Moose saw it and went in the house to inform Akshara about how Neha is trying to get close to Pratik. But Pratik stopped her by saying that she is on camera and she shouldn't say all this. He called Neha his good friend.

We also saw Akshara sitting alone when Pratik comes and tells her that he does not come in between Neha and Akshara as he knows that she can handle it on her own. Akshara tells him that she will not tolerate Neha and give it back to her. Earlier, Moose had told Pratik that she does not like him talking to Neha and he should stay away from them.