It has been a week since Bigg Boss OTT began and yesterday we saw the first Sunday ka Vaar episode. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants of Bigg Boss OTT this year. Karan Johar as the host impressed everyone yesterday. He made sure he makes the contestants realise their mistakes. The Sunday ka Vaar episode was super fun and exciting. Karan Johar handled the contestants really well. However, in an interview with IANS, he said that if he had to choose one actor as a co-host of the show, it would be Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar said, "Ranveer is a powerhouse of energy and entertainment in the Bollywood industry and is a treat to watch and interact with. He would fit in very well because ... is Over The Top, unfiltered, entertaining and is his real self which is what is required for the show." Well, surely Ranveer Singh would be fun and entertaining. Ranveer Singh is currently hosting The Big Picture on TV. Earlier, in a statement, the Bajirao Mastani actor in a statement spoke about his TV debut. He said, "In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India."

"Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property, "he added.