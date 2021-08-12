Bigg Boss OTT is winning hearts. This is the very first time that Bigg Boss is coming on an OTT platform. The show has already managed to be the favourite of the audience. Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and Shamita Shetty are the participants this year. The show is themed around #StayConnected this time and the contestants have to play in pairs. This season all the contestants have been doing well. Each one is entertaining the audience in the best possible way. This season the reality show is streaming 24×7 on Voot. During the live streaming, we heard Muskaan Jattana making a big revelation. She revealed that she is bisexual. Muskaan was asked about her sexual orientation by Pratik Sehajpal. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house this weekend? This picture suggest so

She said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. She also said that would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong bond. Talking about the show, in the latest episode, we saw that Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh won the connection task and became the new captains aka 'Boss man' and 'Boss Lady' of the house. Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to elect the BossMan and BossLady with 'aapsi sehmati'.However, aapsi sehmati never happens inside the house especially when it is about becoming the captain. The housemates decided to go by the rankings given to the contestant connections by matchmaker Sima Taparia. After her entry, Sima Taparia has been setting up the contestants with each other and also gave rankings to the already made connections in the house.

The makers of the show have shared a silhouette picture of a couple and teased fans about the entry of 'Boss Jodi' on the coming first Sunday Ka Vaar episode. Fans have guessed that the silhouette pic is of their favourite couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz. Along with the picture, the caption read, "#BiggBossOTT ka pehla Sunday ka vaar hone wala hai super entertaining jab aayegi Bigg Boss ki favorite jodi. Can you guess woh kaun hai?" Well, this is surely going to be exciting.