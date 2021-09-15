Bigg Boss OTT contestants and Pratik Sehajpal's cozy bond has grabbed everyone's attention in the last couple of days. Their closeness with each other has raised several questions about their relationship. In the recent episode, Nishant asked Neha and Pratik about their feelings for each other. He asked Neha what she would have done had she met Pratik before her marriage? Neha shared that had she met Pratik before her marriage with Sameeruddin, she would have dated him. Neha was heard telling Nishant, 'Kha jati mai isko. I would have dated him then.' Even Pratik agreed as he said, 'Yes, I would have dated her too.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mohsin Khan, Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil – 15 Celebs fans may get to see in Salman Khan's show

When Bigg Boss invited the contestant's family members inside the house, Neha and Pratik's sisters warned them to maintain some distance. Pratik had once told Neha that she has a lust for him and not love. Well, Pratik's random remark raised the attention of Neha's husband.

Pratik's sister Prerna told him 'Tu aur Neha dost toh hai na? Thodi si thin line hoti hai har cheez ke beech mein. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Koi kisi ka dost nahi hai'. A few days back, during a fight between Pratik and Neha, the latter tore his vest. Within no time, netizens called their relationship cringy and disgusting. What do you think about Neha and Pratik's bond?