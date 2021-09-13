Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin tears Pratik Sehajpal's vest; netizens call their relationship vulgar – watch video

It seems as Neha and Pratik's bond has left viewers irritated. One user wrote: "Cute my foot.. sab vulgarity dikha rahi yeh neha yuckkk" while another wrote, "It's not cute it's cringe and we stopped watching it".