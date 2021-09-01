Nia Sharma is entering the Bigg Boss OTT house as a wild card contestant. The young lady has felt audiences floored with her work on TV shows and web series. This time, we guess that she is ready to rock the show. Over the years, she has been offered the show on many occasions but she never took it up. A promo of Nia had released recently. In the promo, we can see Nia Sharma in a white crop top with shorts. She says that it is time to get inside the house and do some Tabaahi. Today, Nia Sharma will be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house and her Rehyna Pandit has a warning for other contestants of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh EXPOSES Pratik Sehjapal's game plan to Neha Bhasin; confesses that she likes him

Yes, in an interview with Spotboye, Reyhna Pandit said that Nia will be adding fire to the show. Reyhna says that she knows Nia well and she can make everyone quiet. Reyhna said, "She is a fearless person, someone who calls a spade a spade. I would like to say all the best to those who get on her bad side. Otherwise, she is all heart. I told her kuch toofani karke aana meri jaan." In an interview, Nia Sharma has said that she is an outspoken person and does have a temper. The lady said that if people cross the line, she won't hesitate from slapping someone. Last weekend episode, we saw Janmashtami being celebrated in Bigg Boss OTT. The contestants- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Aggarwal, Pratik Sahejpal, Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and more grooved to the Janmashtami special songs. It was a treat for all the fans.

Last night, Karan Johar announced that there won't be any eviction this week. He also gave a shocker about a wild card entrant. Many want Zeeshan Khan to return to the show. However, he has said he does not want to enter and will not return back.