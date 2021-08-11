Bigg Boss OTT began on August 8. The show is making news on social media. Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal have successfully kept the spotlight on themselves. Pratik has been behaving quite rude since the time he entered the show. He has been taking on every contestant and rudely replying to each one. On the stage itself, he had a fight with Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Raqesh Bapat and Milind Gaba. Later he also pissed off the female contestants who choose him or rejected him. None of the girls wanted him as a partner but Akshara Singh had different thinking. Yes, she chose him as her connection leaving everyone shocked. When she entered the house, the other female contestants asked her why did she choose Pratik. Akshara said that he was quite rude to her and she likes such people. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat REVEALS only ex-wife Ridhi Dogra knew about him participating in the show apart from his family

Akshara Singh said because Pratik was rude she felt she can handle him and the other female contestants agreed with her. Akshara and Pratik have been doing well together. Akshara handles him whenever he fights with Divya Agarwal and other contestants. Now, the contestants had a task to choose the captain of the house. While they are in pairs, this season will have a BossMan and BossLady. Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to elect the BossMan and BossLady with 'aapsi sehmati'.However, aapsi sehmati never happens inside the house especially when it is about becoming the captain. The housemates decided to go by the rankings given to the contestant connections by matchmaker Sima Taparia. After her entry, Sima Taparia has been setting up the contestants with each other and also gave rankings to the already made connections in the house.

Sima Taparia felt Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh had a strong connection and gave them the first position. Hence, Pratik and Akshara won the captaincy and became the first BossMan and BossLady of the Bigg Boss OTT house.